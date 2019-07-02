Setback for MES as court dismisses petition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muslim Education Society (MES) has received a setback in its attempt to wrest control of the Eastern UP School and Udyogamandal School as the District Court, Ernakulam, has dismissed its petition challenging the eviction order issued by Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) for exiting the two schools.

The MES management approached the District Court after the Munsiff Court of North Paravoor issued an injunction restraining MES from acting as a licensee of the two schools for the upcoming academic year 2019-2020.The issue came up after MES refused to cede control of the two schools after its 15-year contract to run the schools ended on March 31, 2019. MES had been running the school from April 1, 2004, on a leave-and-licence basis.

FACT had called for a fresh tender once the licence period expired and Kasturba English Medium School, Manjummel, emerged as the highest bidder, and was awarded the right to run the school for the next 15 years from May 1, 2019. FACT had even notified MES about the ending of the contract in 2017 and issued three vacation notices, officials said.

However, MES approached the court and obtained a stay, which was later vacated on May 16.“In light of the above judgement, eviction orders issued by FACT are valid and MES has no right to continue in the two school premises,” said a statement issued by FACT.