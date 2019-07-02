Home Cities Kochi

Slew of programmes by SFI to commemorate martyr Abhimanyu

A slew of programmes is being organised by the Students Federation of India (SFI) as a part of the observation of the first death anniversary of slain student leader Abhimanyu on Tuesday.  

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:53 AM

Abhimanyu

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A slew of programmes is being organised by the Students Federation of India (SFI) as a part of the observation of the first death anniversary of slain student leader Abhimanyu on Tuesday.  According to SFI district secretary Amal CS, a rally will be taken out by around 10,000 students from different colleges in the district to the college.

“Before the rally, the stone-laying ceremony for the two-storey study centre planned as a memorial for Abhimanyu at Kaloor will be held. The foundation stone will be laid by CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan,” said Amal. According to him, the party had collected Rs 3.25 crore by organising a bucket collection across the state. 

“Some money from the amount thus collected was kept aside by the trust formed to monitor it as a pension fund for Abhimanyu’s parents. Another portion was used to marry his sister off. The rest has been used to buy the six cents of land at Kaloor to build a memorial building in his name,” he said. The building will be named Abhimanyu Study Centre, he added. 

After the ceremony, a meeting will be held at the college once the rally reaches the campus, he said. According to him, Abhimanyu’s parents and his brother will take part in all these functions. “A floral tribute will be offered during the function,” he said. 

Meanwhile, according to the SFI leader, there are no plans to inaugurate the memorial set up on the campus by the students. “The memorial was built by the students; SFI doesn’t have any part in it, hence, there arises no question of planning its inauguration,” he said.

TAGS
SFI Abhimanyu murder
