Snehanilayam becomes first hi-tech special school

Cial managing director V J Kurian inaugurated a new smart class system and a solar power panel at the Snehanilayam Special School in Chembumukku on Monday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Cial managing director VJ Kurian inaugurated a new smart class system and a solar power panel at the Snehanilayam Special School in Chembumukku on Monday. According to a release, the school will now be the first hi-tech special school in the country.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Fr Titus Antony Kurishuveetil of St. Michael’s Church, Chembumukku. School manager Sr Mary Mulloor and principal  Sr Dixy K Easappan were also present at the event. The inauguration was followed by an interactive session with V J Kurian.

