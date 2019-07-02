Home Cities Kochi

Sports management courses trend in Kochi

With the success of league matches in the city, the number of students joining such courses is on the rise 

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:58 AM

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Be it football, cricket or any other sport, Malayalees are game for it. But, our obsession for sports has always been marred by the lack of proper infrastructure and efficient management for the smooth conduct of games. But with more tournaments being conducted here and Indian Super League, Pro Kabaddi League, and Pro Volleyball League grabbing headlines, the concept of sports management has become relevant. 

“Sports management and engineering have a lot to do with any sport or game. The lack of knowledge about these puts our country on the back foot for long,” says Sijin B T, founder, Sports and Management Research Institute (SMRI), an institute which was started four years ago.

Over the years, the number of students who approach such institutions has increased. "We have had over 100 students graduating from the institute for the last five years. All of them have been placed in various sports academies, including the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and Anil Kumble's Tenvic," says Sijin.
The success of ISL and such leagues have helped students get a clear picture of their career. "In the initial batches, we only had students who were already working with sports clubs. Their aim was to uplift their career with the degree. But, of late, the majority of students are freshers with passion for sports. And, most of them now secure internships with clubs like Kerala Blasters," he adds. 

National Academy of Sports Management (NASM), which is associated with Khelo India programme, a government initiative by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports India, is another place which offers masters degree, bachelors degree and diploma courses in sports management. 
All these courses cover how marketing, management, media, tourism, hospitality, merchandising, etc work with the field of sports. 

But, many are apprehensive about the practical side of such courses too. 
Says Ebin Rose, former Kerala Santosh Trophy player and coach of Kovalam FC Football Club, "Academic knowledge and field knowledge are different. Certainly, these institutions can help in producing management professionals, which is needed for any game. But, to be a coach or manager, it requires good skill on the field. As a player and coach, I can say that it is something we do not get from classrooms.”

