Subhash Park to get a pollinator garden

Swathi E By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Subhash Bose Park, the iconic hangout space in the city, will soon be turned into a green haven. The move by Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED) to protect urban biodiversity and ecology, will see various projects in the park, including setting up of a pollinator garden.

The project is aimed at turning the 11.5-acre park into a 'biodiversity interpretation centre'. As part of the plan, all trees in the park was recently listed, with boards placed on each tree with details, including its Malayalam name, scientific name and nativity.

Species identified

According to International Centre for Local Environmental Initiatives project officer Alex C J, host plants for the insects to lay eggs, leaves and nectar plants as feeds and certain other plants that help them reproduce, are needed for setting up a pollinator garden.

He added they have already studied the different types of insects and butterflies that can be found in the area. "We have already identified the varieties of species. So, the vegetation cover will be designed as per the requirement," he added.

Though there was a plan to make a butterfly garden, the Centre has decided to give it a makeover through the pollinator garden project. The garden will be set up after the monsoon and it will take a year for it to be ready.

Apart from the pollinator garden, a survey on various species inhabiting in the park, including butterflies, will be conducted.

Other plans include setting up kiosks that showcase the rich biodiversity of Kochi, Kerala and India so that tourists and visitors can learn about it.

These projects, according to (C-HED), would improve the quality of urban life in Kochi.

Listing of trees

The project to list of trees was included in the 2019-20 Corporation budget. "Now, those who visit the park will get a complete idea of its rich ecology," said Rajan Chedambath, director of the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED).

Out of the 434 trees belonging to 61 species in the park, 147 are indigenous while the remaining are exotic. A handbook on the trees of the park as well as tree distribution maps based on its nativity and family were also released.