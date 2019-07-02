Home Cities Kochi

Subhash Park to get a pollinator garden

Besides pollinator garden, a survey on various species inhabiting the park will be held

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Trees with tags in Subhash Park A Sanesh

By Swathi E
Express News Service

KOCHI: Subhash Bose Park, the iconic hangout space in the city, will soon be turned into a green haven. The move by Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED) to protect urban biodiversity and ecology, will see various projects in the park, including setting up of a pollinator garden. 
The project is aimed at turning the 11.5-acre park into a 'biodiversity interpretation centre'. As part of the plan, all trees in the park was recently listed, with boards placed on each tree with details, including its Malayalam name, scientific name and nativity.

Species identified
According to International Centre for Local Environmental Initiatives project officer Alex C J, host plants for the insects to lay eggs, leaves and nectar plants as feeds and certain other plants that help them reproduce, are needed for setting up a pollinator garden. 
He added they have already studied the different types of insects and butterflies that can be found in the area. "We have already identified the varieties of species. So, the vegetation cover will be designed as per the requirement," he added.
Though there was a plan to make a butterfly garden, the Centre has decided to give it a makeover through the pollinator garden project. The garden will be set up after the monsoon and it will take a year for it to be ready.

Apart from the pollinator garden, a survey on various species inhabiting in the park, including butterflies, will be conducted.
Other plans include setting up kiosks that showcase the rich biodiversity of Kochi, Kerala and India so that tourists and visitors can learn about it.
These projects, according to (C-HED), would improve the quality of urban life in Kochi.  

 Listing of trees 
The project to list of trees was included in the 2019-20 Corporation budget. "Now, those who visit the park will get a complete idea of its rich ecology," said Rajan Chedambath, director of the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED).
Out of the 434 trees belonging to 61 species in the park, 147 are indigenous while the remaining are exotic. A handbook on the trees of the park as well as tree distribution maps based on its nativity and family were also released.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subhash Park
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp