Water Metro project expected to get central subsidy boost

NITI Aayog and KMRL officials hold discussions at the recently concluded ‘Evolve’ e-mobility conference

KOCHI: The Water Metro project, which is expected to bring in drastic changes in the transport sector of greater Kochi, got a major fillip at ‘Evolve’, the e-mobility conference that concluded here the other day. The Water Metro project mainly aims at revitalising the Kochi’s water transport network by introducing modernised ferries and renovating the boat jetties. As part of the project, a total of 78 electric boats will be rolled out in the next two years. As the Water Metro is perfectly in tune with the e-mobility plan of Niti Aayog, the project is likely to get a subsidy from the Centre.

“ A meeting was held between the managing director of KMRL and Niti Aayog CEO during the Evolve workshop. The interaction between both was highly positive and as the Water Metro project is promoting the e-mobility plan of the Centre, the KMRL is hopeful of getting special considerations like subsidies for the project,” according to sources with Kochi Metro.

2020 launch Though the first set of boats was expected to be rolled out by the end of this year, the deadline was later rescheduled to April/Vishu 2020. However, Metro sources said the delay in completing land acquisition for the construction of new boat jetties has further pushed the launch to June 2020. There will be a total of 41 boat jetties under the project, which include renovated as well as newly-constructed facilities. A total of 8.67 hectares of land need to be acquired for the project.

The property around the boat jetties will be developed along with the roads leading to them. The KMRL has already shortlisted four firms -- Cochin Shipyard, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Damen Shipyards and Grandweld (branch of Atos International) -- for the manufacturing of boats. “The bid for manufacturing the boats will be finalised soon.

The technical, as well as financial bids, were scrutinised. Now negotiations are going on with the bidders on the manufacturing period and time of delivery,” added sources. Initially, the project will be commissioned with a total of 23 electric boats. The remaining boats will be rolled out in phases. The project will cover 15 routes across the greater Kochi area.

