Abhimanyu memorial meet becomes a teary-eyed event

Emotions ran high during all programmes organised by the Students Federation of India (SFI) as part of the first death anniversary of former Maharaja’s College student Abhimanyu.

Floral tributes being offered by student at the memorial erected on Maharaja’s College campus in memory of Abhimanyu | A Sanesh

KOCHI: Emotions ran high during all programmes organised by the Students Federation of India (SFI) as part of the first death anniversary of former Maharaja’s College student Abhimanyu. The day began with the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the study centre being built in the slain student leader’s memory at Kaloor.

At the event, which was attended by CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and SFI leaders, Abhimanyu’s mother Bhoopathy broke down after seeing the huge picture of her son that graced the poster on the dais. Her cry of ‘Naan petta makan’ resounded through the venue leaving all those who had gathered there teary-eyed. 

After laying the foundation stone, Kodiyeri spoke about the need to trounce communal forces. “The need of the hour is to weed out all communal forces that aim to destroy the secular fabric of our country. The campuses too are not safe from the onslaught of these forces. It is the responsibility of the youth to stand firm like Abhimanyu against these forces,” he said.

After the foundation stone-laying ceremony, a huge rally was taken out from the High Court junction to Maharaja’s College.    

Treading his path

The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Maharaja’s College trod a different path and decided to honour him by doing what he stood for. The student volunteers of the unit distributed 50 food packets among the destitute living on the streets in the city. The unit also distributed school accessories to 25 students from Pizhala St Francis UP School.  

KSU protest meet ends in scuffle
Kochi: The one-day satyagraha staged by members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) demanding arrest of all accused in the Abhimanyu murder case in front of Maharaja’s College ended in a skirmish between students and police on Tuesday. The satyagraha was held in front of the college’s main gate. 

