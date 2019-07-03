Amelia Samsheer: New kid on the block

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amelia Samsheer is quite busy these days. The UKG student at St Joseph’s Anglo Indian School in Kozhikode has her hands full with commercials, calls for various programmes and is busy with music and dance events at her school. In a tete-a-tete with Express, her family talks about the budding artist and her interest.

Five-year-old Amelia became the talk of the town after she got featured alongside actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the commercial for a leading textile group. However, it was her captivating and funny TikTok videos that made her famous.

“Amelia loves creating TikTok videos and does not usually take any help from us,” said her mother Nishwin Samsheer. “She has no training or background in acting. However, she had come up with a couple of TikTok videos and her attempts got noticed, which eventually landed her small roles,” she said. The tiny-tot is now gearing up to be a part of commercials for a range of products.

“We were initially slightly worried about how she would face the camera. But she surprised us with her zest and was not even tired after shooting under the hot sun for an entire day,” added her mother.Along with marking her presence on-screen, the little girl has also taken part in music and dance programmes in the school.

Her interest also lies in drawing, painting and creating art and craft products. Amelia lives with her parents Samsheer and Nishwin. The family hails from Thamarassery in Kozhikode.