Home Cities Kochi

Amelia Samsheer: New kid on the block

Amelia Samsheer is quite busy these days.

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amelia Samsheer is quite busy these days. The UKG student at  St Joseph’s Anglo Indian School in Kozhikode has her hands full with commercials, calls for various programmes and is busy with music and dance events at her school. In a tete-a-tete with Express, her family talks about the budding artist and her interest.

Five-year-old Amelia became the talk of the town after she got featured alongside actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the commercial for a leading textile group. However, it was her captivating and funny TikTok videos that made her famous.

“Amelia loves creating TikTok videos and does not usually take any help from us,” said her mother Nishwin Samsheer. “She has no training or background in acting. However, she had come up with a couple of TikTok videos and her attempts got noticed, which eventually landed her small roles,” she said. The tiny-tot is now gearing up to be a part of commercials for a range of products. 

“We were initially slightly worried about how she would face the camera. But she surprised us with her zest and was not even tired after shooting under the hot sun for an entire day,” added her mother.Along with marking her presence on-screen, the little girl has also taken part in music and dance programmes in the school. 

Her interest also lies in drawing, painting and creating art and craft products. Amelia lives with her parents Samsheer and Nishwin. The family hails from Thamarassery in Kozhikode.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amelia Samsheer
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp