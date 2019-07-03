Beaches take a beating

Swathi E By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi's stunning shorelines once held a promise. The sun-kissed beaches and pristine water attracted tourists from all over the world, boosting the city's economy. But, not anymore.The lack of basic facilities coupled with sea erosion has ruined the beaches in the district, including Fort Kochi which today is in a pitiable state. The situation is more or less the same at Puthuvype and Cherai too. Express explores why beach tourism took a hit during recent years.

Waste-filled Cherai Beach

Cherai, which has managed to attract tourists, including foreigners, boasts of a picturesque view. But it too is marred by lack of facilities and waste issues. This is besides the threat caused by sea erosion. "The sea occupies the major part of the shore during monsoon. So, people do not come here during June-July months even if it doesn't rain. There is no proper walkway and the sea wall has obstructed much of the view," says a staffer at an adventure sports hub in Cherai. Though the Tourism Department has introduced water sports and adventure activities, local people who visit the beach pay scant regard to it.

Underutilised Puthuvype

Nestled between the Petronet LNG and the controversial IOC site for LPG terminal project is the picturesque Puthuvype beach. Thanks to its expansive shoreline and pristine environment, Puthuype beach is seeing a rise in the number of local tourists, but the lack of infrastructure is still an issue. "This beach has so many advantages but there have been no efforts from the authority to develop the area," said Ramesh VB, a local resident.

The beach lacks basic facilities like toilets, dustbins, changing rooms and safety kiosks. "Puthuvype is preferred over Fort Kochi owing to the fact that it is close to the city and is less crowded. But we do not see any foreign tourists, only local residents visit here," said Sarika Jeevan, an IT professional. Locals allege sand mining and vandalism are prevalent at the beach. “We had informed the police, but no action has been taken yet," says a resident. Theft too is common with solar lamps at the beach gone soon after its installation.

The lost charm of Fort Kochi

Kerala's most prominent tourist destination today cuts a sorry figure. In 2017, sea erosion and rough waves washed away the walkway, robbing Fort Kochi of a facility which hundreds used on a daily basis. Two years on, nothing has changed and the walkway is still in a dilapidated state with no proper safety measures in place. "The destroyed portion of the walkway remains as such.

Though a rope has been tied to keep visitors away, many cross it to venture into the water. The situation is extremely precarious," says a shopkeeper. Sea erosion and cyclone Fani washed away most of the beach, except for a small strip. "The strong waves during Fani cyclone displaced the rocks under the sea breaker. But, nobody has bothered to rebuild it," he adds. With waste issues and lack of proper sanitation facilities adding to the woes, most people seem to have left Fort Kochi for better pastures.