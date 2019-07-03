Home Cities Kochi

Board’s approval awaited for reviving Old Railway Station

Sudha Dileepkumar, BJP councillor, Kochi Corporation, said, "The corporation is to be blamed for the delay in the development of the station.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems the Old Railway Station’s wait for a train to chug along its platform will not be over soon, but the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) is optimistic about getting clearance from the Railway Board for the Rs 500-crore project in the immediate future. 

The track renewal project undertaken by the Railways at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore is over. However, the iconic station, which has a lot of importance not only as a heritage site but also as a viable solution to decongest Ernakulam Junction and Town stations, has a lot of hurdles to cross before it can transform into a world-class station.

According to Ernakulam Old Railway Station Vikasana Samithi convenor K P Harihara Kumar, at present, three more construction plans are awaiting clearance from the Railway Board. “Plans for constructing a ticket counter, station manager’s room and a room for the passengers have been submitted to the board. However, there have been no announcements as to when the work will begin,” he said. The samithi had sent a letter regarding this to the Railway Board. 

He said, “Once this station is developed, keeping all heritage structures intact, it can cater to the city services. Today, undue delays in train services happen due to the lack of adequate facilities at the bigger stations.” If the city services can be operated from the Old Railway Station, the system of stopping the trains in the outer limits of the stations can be stopped, he added.

Actually, the Railways wants to convert it into a city hub, he said. A lot of issues, which can be resolved if all agencies concerned work together, is blocking the progress of the project. “A plan to rehabilitate 12 familes living near the tracks, had been drawn up and cleared. According to the Kerala High Court, it has to be implemented by the Kochi Corporation. It is believed that the corporation will be implementing the project soon,”   Hibi Eden, MP said. 

Sudha Dileepkumar, BJP councillor, Kochi Corporation, said, “The corporation is to be blamed for the delay in the development of the station. It is yet to rehabilitate the 21 families though Rs 2 crore had been set aside for the purpose.”

Comments

