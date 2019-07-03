Casting a timeless spell

Shevlin Sebastian By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In 2014, retired engineer Venugopal Menon was travelling from Pune to Thrissur on a train. At Kannur, two youths got in. They took a seat next to Venugopal. Soon, the duo started discussing books. As a bibliophile, Venugopal could not help but listen in. While one mentioned that his favourite authors are Madhavi Kutty, Paulo Coelho and Amish Tripathi, the other youth said, “There is no one like S K Pottekkat. I will prostrate myself before this gentleman.”

Venugopal was intrigued. At Kozhikode, their destination, they stepped out. At this moment, a bookseller entered the train. Venugopal asked him whether he had any books by Pottekkat.

He had one: ‘Oru Theruvinte Katha’ (The Story of a Street). “I bought it and started reading it at once,” says Venugopal. “And I liked it very much.”

Illustration ● Tapas Ranjan

Little did Venugopal realise that within a few years, his friend, veteran editor Mini Krishnan would give him the commission to translate Pottekkat’s short stories into English. And the book, ‘The Story of The Timepiece’ (A collection of short stories) has just been published by Niyogi Books, in an elegant edition, priced at I395.

And when you read the stories, you realise that Pottekkat has a God-given gift to cast a spell. The moment you start reading a story, you have no option but to read till the end. The writing is simple, clear, and accessible. Or as Venugopal says, “A boy of Class X will like his stories and so can a 90-year-old man. Anybody can identify with the characters. Secondly, there is always some kind of intrigue. And thirdly, there is a sense of pathos. People are attracted to that because, at the core of life, there is pathos.”

For most readers, including Venugopal, the classic story is one about a character called ‘Ottakam’, a cart-puller of simple intelligence who is taken for the ride of his life by a cunning hotel owner. And pays the ultimate price of death. “It takes some time to understand the ending,” says Venugopal. “And then it is as if a light bulb has been switched on all of a sudden.”

The other story which Venugopal considers as one of his favourites is set in Nigeria and is called ‘Quahe-Ri’ (this means goodbye in Nigerian). Seles, an Englishman, falls in love with a native woman called Kabeena. A scion of a wealthy family, he leaves, but then realises he actually loves Kabeena. So, he returns, marries her and settles down to live among the black. Much later, he was shot dead by members of the white community, who were angered by what he did.

The English translation is a very competent one. And Venugopal has followed some simple tips by Mini. “She told me the text should be simple and to the point,” says Venugopal. “It is important to omit unnecessary words and avoid long sentences. Make the words breathe.” Venugopal took eight months to finish the book. And, he says, translating has had a good impact on him. “It is a very creative activity,” says Venugopal, who stays in Irinjalakuda. “You are putting your brain to work. Every sentence you write has to be thought over. That itself is therapeutic. If you are down and out, do some translations and you will feel on top of the world.”

As for Pottekkat, he was a prolific writer. He had an oeuvre of 60 books, which included a book about personal reminiscences, three poetry anthologies, four plays, 10 novels, 18 travelogues and 24 collections of short stories. But his forte was in travel writing. He travelled to many countries in Africa and Europe, as well as Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia, and wrote entrancing pieces about his many experiences. “He was a very sharp observer,” says Venugopal. “And initially he made his mark as a travel writer.”

But today, he is among the pantheon of the greats of Malayalam literature and won many awards.

These include the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award and the acme, the Jnanpith Award in 1980. His works have been translated into many Indian languages, as well as English, Italian, German, Czech, and Russian. Married to homemaker Jayavalli, he had two sons and two daughters.

For one term, (1962-67), Pottekkat was the CPM Member of Parliament from Thalassery. He died of a paralytic stroke, on August 6, 1982, at the age of 69 in Kozhikode. By then he was famous and widely respected as a writer. “I remember [Jnanpith Award winner] MT Vasudevan Nair saying that the style of Pottekkat was worth emulating,” says Venugopal.