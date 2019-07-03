Home Cities Kochi

Cochin Harbour rail tourist service to roll on

KTDC approaches Thiruvananthapuram railway division for restarting service; rail overbridge proposed at Vathuruthy railway gate

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

The Willingdon Island railway station platform in Kochi

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The plan to run a steam locomotive as a tourist service from Cochin Harbour Terminus through the Vallarpadam-Edappally railway line had been welcomed by all with great enthusiasm. The plan mooted by the Cochin Port Trust fell flat after a lot of issues cropped up. However, all hopes have not been lost since the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has expressed an interest in restarting the service. 

According to a railway officer who did not want to be named, KTDC officials have approached the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division on launching a tourist service from the station. “However, the talks are in the preliminary stages,” he said. A lot of things have to be taken into consideration and the project needs to be planned in a meticulous manner before it can be sent up for approval, he said. The Railways had conducted a heritage run, using 164-year-old Express EIR 21 brought in from the Madurai division, on this route for two days in February this year.

According to him, the earlier plan to launch the service in January did not take off over issues like non-commitment of partners. “One of the major problems in starting a service from and to Cochin Harbour Terminus is the railway gate at Vathuruthy,” he said. Unless and until a rail overbridge or an underpass is constructed at this place, the possibility of running a service remains remote, he added. 

“The police department will never give permission to close the gate in the daytime due to the heavy traffic on this road,” he said. Another problem is that the Vallarpadam railway link, which is known as the longest rail bridge in India, has only been approved for goods traffic.  “To allow passenger traffic, the infringement area and coaches of the proposed tourist service need to conform to the specifications prescribed by the Railway Safety Commission,” he said. However, the Railways is sure that they will be able to achieve the specifications.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp