Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation fails to take illegal flex boards down

Despite the High Court’s blanket ban on flex boards, unauthorised flex boards have started reappearing in several places in the city.   

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the High Court’s blanket ban on flex boards, unauthorised flex boards have started reappearing in several places in the city.   

When Express conducted a reality check in different parts of the city,  it has been found that several flags and flex boards are erected by political parties. The violation is rampant at the KSRTC bus stand, High Court premises, railway station premises, Palarivattom, MG Road, Kakkanad, Kalamassery and Aluva.  
“The flags fixed on road dividers are posing a major threat as they will grab the drivers’ attention and result in accidents. Though several unauthorised and dangerous flex boards are popping up each day, the police have not taken any action,” said Mohanan, resident of Palarivattom.

The corporation has failed miserably to end the menace. Though we have asked the ruling council to present the number of illegal flex boards in the city limit, they have failed to present it. If the corporation identifies the illegal hoardings and flex boards, its revenue will shoot up. The ruling council’s irresponsible stand is resulting in a major revenue loss,” said K J Antony, Opposition leader.

When contacted, Mayor Soumini Jain blamed the engineering wing of the corporation for the situation. She said it was due to their irresponsible stand that the corporation had failed to identify the unauthorised hoardings and flex boards.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Corporation
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp