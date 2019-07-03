Kochi Corporation fails to take illegal flex boards down

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the High Court’s blanket ban on flex boards, unauthorised flex boards have started reappearing in several places in the city.



When Express conducted a reality check in different parts of the city, it has been found that several flags and flex boards are erected by political parties. The violation is rampant at the KSRTC bus stand, High Court premises, railway station premises, Palarivattom, MG Road, Kakkanad, Kalamassery and Aluva.

“The flags fixed on road dividers are posing a major threat as they will grab the drivers’ attention and result in accidents. Though several unauthorised and dangerous flex boards are popping up each day, the police have not taken any action,” said Mohanan, resident of Palarivattom.

The corporation has failed miserably to end the menace. Though we have asked the ruling council to present the number of illegal flex boards in the city limit, they have failed to present it. If the corporation identifies the illegal hoardings and flex boards, its revenue will shoot up. The ruling council’s irresponsible stand is resulting in a major revenue loss,” said K J Antony, Opposition leader.



When contacted, Mayor Soumini Jain blamed the engineering wing of the corporation for the situation. She said it was due to their irresponsible stand that the corporation had failed to identify the unauthorised hoardings and flex boards.