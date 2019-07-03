Labour Dept intensifies inspection at NBFCs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the increasing number of complaints against the alleged exploitation of the workforce by some non-banking finance companies, the Labour Department launched an inspection drive on Tuesday.

Ernakulam District Labour Officer VB Biju said the Department had received complaints from various workers of the non-financing banking companies citing workplace exploitation and refusal to pay minimum wages to the workers.

“The Labour Commissioner has ordered to carry out the drive. The raids were being conducted under Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, Minimum Wages Act, National and Festival Holidays Act, maternity benefit act and Bonus Act,” added Biju.

“We have noticed various violations by the employers including non-payment of minimum wages to employees, nonpayment of overtime bata, forcing the staff to work on national holidays and festival days and not paying bonus and other allowances,” he said.