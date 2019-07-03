Muvattupuzha-Vazhakkulam Road allotted Rs 10 crore under Sabarimala package 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the renovation of Muvattupuzha-Vazhakkulam Road. The fund was allotted under Sabarimala package for carrying out road repair from Muvattupuzha PO Junction to Achankaval near Vazhakkulam.

The road was tarmacked using the bituminous macadam and bituminous concrete (BMBC) method some years back. Without proper maintenance, the road developed many potholes making it an untrafficable stretch. Muvattupzha MLA Eldho Abraham has raised the issue in the assembly and the PWD has decided to sanction the funds under Sabarimala package as the road is a major way opted by pilgrims during the Mandalam season.

As per the renovation plan, the road will be re-tarmacked using the Bituminous Macadam tarring method. Reflectors will be installed along with signages and zebra markings. Drains will be installed in areas where there are waterlogging. The beautification of stretch will also be carried out.