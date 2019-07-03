Oil tanker lorry owners to go on strike

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Protesting against the alleged improper freight transport policy of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s (BPCL) Irumpanam unit, tanker lorry owners will stop service from July 5. “Our members have won the right to transport petroleum products following the guidelines of the BPCL. Though the petrol pump dealers have the legal right to take loads to their pumps, they have now formed a consortium and take loads to nearby pumps,” said K V Paul, Petroleum Products Transporters Welfare Association president.

The association members complain that the arrangement results in the unemployment of public carrier vehicle operators. “The decision of a queue system made at the meeting convened by the District Collector in 2015 has been openly violated,” said A M Davis, secretary.