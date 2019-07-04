Corporation to find out if Abhimanyu memorial at college received nod

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A memorial for M Abhimanyu, an SFI leader who was stabbed to death a year ago, built at Maharaja’s College has snowballed into a major controversy. Based on a complaint from the Kerala Students Union which alleged that the memorial was built in violation of the building rules, the civic body has instituted a probe to find out whether the college had taken permission from the civic body for allowing the memorial to be built.

“A building inspector has been entrusted with the task of conducting an inspection to find out whether the memorial was set up violating the building norms. Based on the complaint we have received, an inspection has been conducted. Action will be initiated only after getting the report,” said a top officer with the Kochi Corporation.

According to the official, normally, no one takes permission for constructing a statue. “We don’t have any idea about the structure they have constructed at the college. If it is a building, permission needs to be taken (from the corporation) by the college,” said the officer. Meanwhile, the college authorities said no permission was given for setting up the memorial in the name of Abhimanyu who died on the night of July 1 last year.

Students did not seek consent for memorial: Principal in-chargeKochi: K V Jayamol, principal in-charge of Maharaja’s College, said no permission was given for the construction of the memorial on campus. “The students did not seek permission for the construction. The decision to take any action lies vested with the governing council and the government. When the activity was brought to our notice we had asked them to stop it,” she said.