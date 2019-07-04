GIDA to tap island tourism potential

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) will look to utilise the possibilities of developing tourism based on the Goshree Islands. District Collector, who is also the chairman of GIDA, has instructed the Tourism Department to conduct a study and submit its report in this regard.

Collector S Suhas, on Wednesday, convened a meeting to review the progress of six major projects undertaken by GIDA. “The construction of Moolampilly-Pizhala bridge should be completed at the earliest. It was also decided to speed up the land acquisition proceedings to complete the approach road work and remaining work on the Valiya Kadamakkudy-Chathand bridge,” he said.

The meeting also decided to launch the work of the Kothad-Chennoor bridge after completing the land acquisition soon. 2.5 km of the Mulavukadu road has been completed up to 2.5 km and the Collector asked the officers concerned to complete the land acquisition for 1.5 km at the earliest. He also instructed the officers to seek the technical sanction for the new block at Njarakkal Taluk Hospital.

The PWD officials were asked to submit the cost estimate for the Cheriyamthuruthu-Pizhala Road for administrative and technical sanction.Suhas also said he will visit the work sites once in every two weeks to assess the progress. The repair work on the lamp posts of the Goishree bridge will be completed soon, he added.