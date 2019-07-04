Home Cities Kochi

Kerala HC asks govt if permission was granted for Abhimanyu memorial

The petitioners also sought a directive to the Ernakulam District Collector not to permit unauthorised construction on the college premises.

Published: 04th July 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to inform it whether the memorial of slain SFI leader Abhimanyu was erected on Maharaja’s College campus in Ernakulam with the government’s permission. A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar, issued the order on a petition filed by students of the college, K M Amjad and Carmel Jose, who sought the declaration that no one was entitled to erect structures or memorials for deceased student leaders or politicians on the college campus. 

The petitioners also sought a directive to the Ernakulam District Collector not to permit unauthorised construction on the college premises. The court orally observed permission from the authorities concerned was required for constructions on government land. The state attorney sought time to obtain details in this regard, following which the court posted the case to July 11. The petitioners submitted student politics had turned college campuses into killing fields and many innocent lives had been lost. 

The High Court had held educational institutions were meant for imparting education and not for politics. Despite this, SFI erected a memorial for Abhimanyu. The petitioners submitted no permission was obtained from authorities for the memorial. 

Since a memorial comes under provisions of Kerala Municipality Building Rules, a permit and a plan approved by the Corporation secretary were necessary before beginning construction. Maharaja’s College is a government college and the government is duty-bound to protect and preserve the property. “However, since the student wing of the ruling party erected the memorial, the government turned a blind eye towards the violation,” the petitioners submitted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhimanyu memorial Kerala High Court
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp