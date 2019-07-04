Home Cities Kochi

Kerala HC upholds formation of Centre to monitor SFCs

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday upheld the formation of the Centre for Professional and Advanced Studies (CPAS) for managing the self-financing institutions run by the Mahatma Gandhi University.

Published: 04th July 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday upheld the formation of the Centre for Professional and Advanced Studies (CPAS) for managing the self-financing institutions run by the Mahatma Gandhi University. However, the court held that the termination of employees including teachers working in these self-financing institutions after they were brought under the control of CPAS was illegal.

The court also directed the university to restore them to the original posts they were holding in the university. Besides, they should be deployed with their consent in the CPAS in accordance with the requirement on the same terms and conditions they had with the university, the court directed.

The court, however, said the employees could be retrenched if they lacked qualification or they were not required because of the abolition of a course or posts, with six months notice or pay in lieu of notice and paid compensation of one month’s salary for every completed year of service.

