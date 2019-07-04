‘Maldivians prefer Kerala as their healthcare destination’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Republic of Maldives ambassador Aishath Mohammed Didi said Kerala continues to be the most preferred healthcare destination for Maldivians. She was addressing a gathering as part of the International conference on Kerala Health Tourism organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) held in Kochi on Wednesday.

Aishath Mohamed Didi said the health sector service bond has existed between India and Maldives for almost a century. She recalled her childhood experiences when the ingredients for traditional medicine in Maldives, were procured from Kochi. “Maldivians come to Kerala for healthcare, not for its proximity, but its good quality. We have felt welcome here,” she said.

Abdulmalk Abdullah Al Eryani, Ambassador, Republic of Yemen, said that India has been a major centre for treatment for Yemenis for the past 40 years. “In Kerala, we have found a very safe environment for our patients,” Paul Thomas Chairman of CII Kerala said medical tourism is expected to grow to 7-8 billion dollars by 2020. Dr Harish Pillai, chief executive officer, Aster Hospitals and Clinics, India, said Kerala has invested significantly in social sectors and has achieved the millennium development goals.

The two days long event has close to 40 speakers, including experts from the hospital and tourism industry, bureaucrats from the state and national government and other countries.