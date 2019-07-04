Home Cities Kochi

‘Maldivians prefer Kerala as their healthcare destination’

The Republic of Maldives ambassador Aishath Mohammed Didi said Kerala continues to be the most preferred healthcare destination for Maldivians.

Published: 04th July 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Republic of Maldives ambassador Aishath Mohammed Didi said Kerala continues to be the most preferred healthcare destination for Maldivians. She was addressing a gathering as part of the International conference on Kerala Health Tourism organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) held in Kochi on Wednesday. 

Aishath Mohamed Didi said the health sector service bond has existed between India and Maldives for almost a century. She recalled her childhood experiences when the ingredients for traditional medicine in Maldives, were procured from Kochi. “Maldivians come to Kerala for healthcare, not for its proximity, but its good quality. We have felt welcome here,” she said.

Abdulmalk Abdullah Al Eryani, Ambassador, Republic of Yemen, said that India has been a major centre for treatment for Yemenis for the past 40 years. “In Kerala, we have found a very safe environment for our patients,” Paul Thomas Chairman of CII Kerala said medical tourism is expected to grow to 7-8 billion dollars by 2020. Dr Harish Pillai, chief executive officer, Aster Hospitals and Clinics, India, said Kerala has invested significantly in social sectors and has achieved the millennium development goals. 

The two days long event has close to 40 speakers, including experts from the hospital and tourism industry, bureaucrats from the state and national government and other countries. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maldives healthcare destination Kerala
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp