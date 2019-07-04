Not enough women personnel in Kochi police force

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Not having enough women civil police officers in the force is the cause for the absence of women police personnel for night patrolling duty at railway stations and bus stations in Kochi city, according to top officers. As many as 45 posts of women civil police officers have been lying vacant in Kochi City Police. Twenty-two women officers from the Kerala Armed Force Battalion have been attached to the force to overcome the deficiency.

According to police officers, the Pink Patrol team conducts routine checks at bus stands, railway stations and other locations where a lot of women arrive in the city. While responding to the issue, Kochi City Police DCP G Poonguzhali said the women police officers are being deployed effectively to handle the issues of women and children.

The state government has not yet approved any reservation for women in the police force while many other states like Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have approved 33 per cent quota for women. Currently, there are 3,949 women officers, constituting 6.32 per cent of the Kerala Police force.