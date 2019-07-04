Home Cities Kochi

Oppn to survey illegal hoardings and flex boards

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In a move to protest against the Kochi Corporation’s failure in presenting the actual number of illegal hoardings and flex boards in the city, CPM-led opposition in the council has decided to set out on a journey across 74 divisions to identify them.The opposition’s move to start the journey came after the corporation failed to present the list which they had been asking for the last two years.  

“After the building and property tax, the major chunk of revenue to the corporation comes through advertisement tax. But in Kochi, the revenue received through advertisements has touched a low. Here, anyone can install advertisement and flex boards without paying a single penny. Even though we had asked the corporation to present the actual number, they have failed to do it. We have a commitment towards the public,” said K J Antony, opposition leader in the Kochi Corporation Council.

As per the plan, the opposition will conduct the survey with the help of councillors, Kudumbashree workers, NGO associations and retired engineers. “We have already constituted a team headed by councillors. They will be entrusted with the task of collecting the data from the area they have assigned. It will be divided based on zones such as Central, Vyttila, Edappally, Fort Kochi and Mattanchery. We have also approached the hoarding and flex boards associations which erected the boards after completing all formalities,” said the opposition leader.

According to him, the journey will start after the upcoming council session. “We have given a final chance for the Mayor to table the number of illegal flex boards and hoardings in the upcoming council meeting. If they failed to do so, we will start our journey to find out the actual number of illegal hoardings and flex boards,” said Antony. Earlier, the opposition had carried out similar protests when the corporation failed to present the actual number of the vehicles it was using for transporting the garbage to the Brahmapuram plant. 

