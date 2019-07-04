Home Cities Kochi

‘Surveillance must at bus, railway stations’

Women feel that if women police personnel are deployed on the premises of bus stands and railway stations, they would feel more confident.

Published: 04th July 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Between 2016 and 2018, eve-teasing cases had shown a drastic increase in the city indicating that women commuters were still soft targets of anti-social elements who make passing comments on them. In 2016, while only 23 eve-teasing cases were registered in the city, the number rose to 51 in 2017 and 65 in 2018. In 2019 (up to April), 14 cases of eve-teasing were registered in the city.

Women feel that if women police personnel are deployed on the premises of bus stands and railway stations, they would feel more confident. “It’s good if we have women police personnel in bus stands and other places where women frequent to board long-distance private buses. Presence of women police personnel gives us more confidence. We can freely communicate with a woman officer compared to a male officer,” said Elizabeth Kuruvilla, assistant professor, St Teresa’s College.

Advocate Maya Krishnan said the purpose of Pink Patrol has completely failed as the patrol teams are constantly camping in front of Maharaja’s College during daytime helping the girl students cross the road. “Was Pink Patrol launched for this purpose? They should be stationed during night time at places like bus stands and railway stations where women reach for their travel needs.

Pink Patrol is supposed to instill confidence in women as their presence should give a sense of security to women at locations where they feel insecure. It’s a must that women police teams should be deployed during night time at bus stands, railway stations and other main roads.” she added. 

Comments

