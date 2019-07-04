Toll collection resumes at Container Road

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Disregarding the then Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla's promise that toll would be levied from private vehicles passing through Container Road only after ensuring all infrastructure is in place, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) resumed toll collection at Ponnarimangalam Plaza eight days ago.

“They started collecting toll eight days ago. I don't understand why this has been started suddenly, could be because the elections are done with. But, the sum is a huge burden for residents as this road is used by people within the city frequently. I passed through the road thrice yesterday and had to shell out `140,” said Lijin Lohitakshan, a regular commuter on the stretch.

On the issue, an NHAI official said the Government of India regulations mandates toll collection from every vehicle that passes through, irrespective of place of registration. "The toll collection is being carried out by an agency and not NHAI directly. In February, because of protests and upon the direction of the district administration, the agency stopped charging four-wheelers bearing huge losses. Almost 2,000 cars were exempted each day. But remission cannot be extended further until the state government issues a GO guaranteeing reimbursement of toll money like it has done in the case of Kumbalam Toll Plaza," said a NHAI official.

According to sources, NHAI Kochi had responded to the minutes of the District Collector's meeting the very same day saying that the toll collection cannot be stopped or paused by a local branch as requested.

District Collector S Suhas assured that a meeting will be convened next week with all the stakeholders, including residents of the area, NHAI officials and police.