Varapuzha goes thirsty

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Last year this time, Princy Benny Diaz of Thundathumkadavu, Varapuzha, remembers wading through flood waters that inundated her house, gathering whatever is left of her belongings.

This year, it's the opposite. Princy, along with her few other neighbours, walk kilometres to fill two just jugs of clean water. Their situations have reversed but there is no end to their suffering.

The over 200 families at Thundathumkadavu in Varapuzha have been facing acute potable water shortage for the last few months.

According to Varapuzha panchayat vice-president Kochurani Joseph, the situation is bad in Ward 1 (Thevarkkad) and Ward 11 and 12 (Thundathumkadavu areas). “Water is supplied to these areas from the Muppathadam pumping station. Though the Kerala Water Authority claims there have been no changes in the pumping process, our water tanks do not get filled. Naturally, the Thundathumkadavu area, which falls at the tail end of the supply line, suffers,” says Kochurani.

The situation has aggravated during the last few days forcing residents to take to the streets. A protest march was taken to the panchayat office seeking immediate measures.

Many obstacles

The geographical nature of Thundathumkadavu too makes it difficult for the water to reach these areas. “The temporary bunds ('thoomb') put up by the fishermen in the area is an issue. We cannot lay pipes beneath these bunds because it will obstruct the path of country boats,” says the vice-president.

Abdul Sathar U, KWA assistant engineer, also cites the same reason for the problem.

“Since Thundathumkadavu is at the fag end of the supply line, water would have lost its pressure by then. At present, the pipe has been laid the pipe above the bund, which obstructs the flow. Also, a single line supplies water to the entire area. We have started laying additional lines to ensure water reaches every nook and corner,” said Sathar. According to the KWA official, though a pipe was laid on the bed level earlier, they had to remove it following fishermen's protest.