Home Cities Kochi

Varapuzha goes thirsty

200 families at ward 11 and 12 of the panchayat suffer because tap water doesn't reach them

Published: 04th July 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Thevarkkad collecting water from tanker lorries. The area has been facing acute water shortage for some months  A Sanesh

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: Last year this time, Princy Benny Diaz of Thundathumkadavu, Varapuzha, remembers wading through flood waters that inundated her house, gathering whatever is left of her belongings. 
This year, it's the opposite. Princy, along with her few other neighbours, walk kilometres to fill two just jugs of clean water. Their situations have reversed but there is no end to their suffering. 
The over 200 families at Thundathumkadavu in Varapuzha have been facing acute potable water shortage for the last few months.  

According to Varapuzha panchayat vice-president Kochurani Joseph, the situation is bad in Ward 1 (Thevarkkad) and Ward 11 and 12 (Thundathumkadavu areas). “Water is supplied to these areas from the Muppathadam pumping station. Though the Kerala Water Authority claims there have been no changes in the pumping process, our water tanks do not get filled. Naturally, the Thundathumkadavu area, which falls at the tail end of the supply line, suffers,” says Kochurani. 

The situation has aggravated during the last few days forcing residents to take to the streets. A protest march was taken to the panchayat office seeking immediate measures.  

Many obstacles 

The geographical nature of Thundathumkadavu too makes it difficult for the water to reach these areas. “The temporary bunds ('thoomb') put up by the fishermen in the area is an issue. We cannot lay pipes beneath these bunds because it will obstruct the path of country boats,” says the vice-president.
Abdul Sathar U, KWA assistant engineer, also cites the same reason for the problem.

“Since Thundathumkadavu is at the fag end of the supply line, water would have lost its pressure by then. At present, the pipe has been laid the pipe above the bund, which obstructs the flow. Also, a single line supplies water to the entire area. We have started laying additional lines to ensure water reaches every nook and corner,” said Sathar. According to the KWA official, though a pipe was laid on the bed level earlier, they had to remove it following fishermen's protest. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varapuzha water crisis
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp