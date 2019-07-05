British-era artefacts to find space in proposed Maharaja’s College museum

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The 144-year-old Maharaja’s College, one of the oldest colleges in the country, is a treasure trove of rare artefacts which not only have heritage but also scientific value. And if the proposal put forth by the governing council is approved, the country will get its first college museum.

The plan is to put on display all the rare items of historical and scientific importance belonging to the various departments of the college under a single roof. With the completion of the construction of the new library building, the space occupied by the central library of the college will be turned into a huge museum.

“Every inch of Maharaja’s College has historical importance. So it’s of no wonder the various departments in the college own a large chest of valuable artefacts. These items are the ones that had been collected and stored by the Britishers who were very much involved in the establishment of the college,” said Dr K S Sunish, assistant professor and member of the governing council of the college.

According to him, the aim is to bring all valuable items together under a single roof and put them on display for the general public. “Nobody knows about the 143-year-old zoology museum on the campus. It might also come as a surprise for an outsider, of course, and even for many students of the college that the physics and chemistry departments have the predecessors of several present-day instruments,” he said.

“There are more than 1,500 specimens collected from all over the world in the Zoology Museum itself. Hundreds of instruments, books, equipment and specimens are stored by the other departments due to the lack of space for display,” he said. According to college governing council chairman Dr PK Raveendran, the museum might come up by the next academic year. “We have also roped in Dr B Venugopal, former director of the National Museum of Natural History, as the consultant for the project,” he said.

According to Dr Venugopal, the reluctance of the departments to release the artefacts was the first hurdle they faced when the proposal for the museum was mooted. “However, the issue has been smoothened out. I have also held talks with the authorities of Keralam -- Museum of History and Heritage, seeking their help,” he said. The college will even get aid from the University Grants Commission since it is a heritage museum and the commission has provisions regarding the conservation of campuses with heritage value, he added. According to him, the college had recently made an announcement regarding the launch of a course in Archaeology.