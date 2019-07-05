Home Cities Kochi

Decade-old wait for modern slaughterhouse

The Kochi Corporation had promised modern slaughterhouses at Kaloor and Mattancherry 10 years ago, but no major progress has been made in this direction yet.

Published: 05th July 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kochi Corporation had promised modern slaughterhouses at Kaloor and Mattancherry 10 years ago, but no major progress has been made in this direction yet. Sunitha Asharaf, a councillor from Mattancherry, said “the corporation has been sitting on the project,” while Opposition leader K J Antony said the delay showed the failure of the Kochi Corporation in ensuring public health.“We don’t have proper slaughterhouse in the city which is a big handicap. You never know if someone sells meat of animals which had some disease and it can result in a big tragedy,” said Antony.

New Health Standing Committee chairperson Kochi Corporation Prathibha Ansari said they have started preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the renovation of the slaughterhouse at Kaloor and building a modern slaughterhouse at Mattancherry.“The Corporation had floated tenders for DPRs for modern slaughterhouses. The exact plan and budget for them will be finalised later. The projects will be implemented with the financial help from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB),” she said.

Antony said DPR was a gimmick. “Preparation of DPR is a gimmick to help illegal slaughterhouses. The corporation shows no interest in ensuring public health. It’s a serious issue, so the human rights commission should intervene,” he said.Meanwhile, health experts have warned against slaughtering animals with diseases like rabies and tuberculosis.

“There’s no system to check the health condition of the animals from within the state and beyond being slaughtered at illegal places. We request people not to slaughter animals carrying diseases. Those affected by rabies and tuberculosis should be disposed of scientifically,” veterinary doctors said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
slaughterhouse Kochi Corporation
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp