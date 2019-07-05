Home Cities Kochi

Illegal abattoirs put health of Kochiites at risk

Legal slaughterhouse in Kaloor too fails to ensure quality of meat

Slaughterhouse at Kaloor in Kochi | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Love for meat can put you at risk of developing serious health problems as almost all markets in the district receive meat from illegal and unhygienic slaughterhouses. Health experts with Kochi Corporation, on condition of anonymity, told Express that there is only one legal slaughterhouse in Kaloor, which facilitates slaughtering of animals for people in the whole of the main city, has been running without proper facilities and trained butchers.

The other one in Mattancherry, which is supposed to ensure healthy meat for the people in West Kochi by legal and scientific slaughtering processes, has not been functioning for the past ten years. Experts said after the closure of the corporation-run slaughterhouse at Marakkadavu in Mattancherry, the animals are being butchered in the most unhygienic conditions and the meat is being sold in open places in the area. 

“The absence of a legal slaughterhouse has prompted the meat vendors to start illegal slaughterhouses in West Kochi. Markets in the areas including Nazareth, Thoppumpady, Pullupalam, Perumbadappu, Palluruthy and Mundamveli are also being used as slaughterhouses. These illegal slaughterhouses have no system to check the health problems of the cattle and ensure the quality of the meat. The lack of slaughterhouses in the area put the health of meat lovers at high risk,” the experts said. 

They point out only the legal slaughterhouses can do thorough checks to ensure the quality of the meat. “In a legal slaughterhouse, a veterinary doctor does the ante-mortem and post-mortem examinations to ensure the animal is healthy and has no disease. We check the animals and its organs 24 hours before sending it for slaughtering. Such a quality check process will not happen in private slaughtering houses. So people should be careful with the meat coming from such places,” they said. However, the legal slaughtering house in Kaloor also fails to ensure the quality of the meat.

“Though the slaughterhouse has modern machinery to conduct slaughtering, there is no trained team of butchers to operate them. They are still using the traditional method of slaughtering animals -- by cutting the throat and keeping the animal on the ground. In a scientific way, the entire butchering process must be done by keeping the carcass in the air. The carcass will not be kept on the ground. The slaughterhouse in Kaloor needs a trained team to conduct slaughtering in a scientific process,” says vet doctors.

Cooking method  saves families
Health officials say people are not affected by the unhygienic condition of the Kaloor slaughterhouse because of the typical cooking style in state. “We thoroughly cook meat for our dishes. This habit saves us from the health problems that might otherwise have caused by unhealthy meat produced in unhygienic conditions. We request people to eat only well-cooked,” he said.

