Illegal street vendors take over Kochi Marine Drive  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the Marine Drive in Kochi is a prohibited area for street vendors, several sections of the walkway are illegally occupied by the vendors hindering the free movement of people on the walkway. Also, the street vendors from other states initiate their children into begging in the area, which is supposed to be maintained as a beggar-free zone. Residents in Kochi say despite submitting several pleas, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which is responsible for maintaining the area, has not taken any step to curb the illegal street-vending activities in the area.

The residents demand immediate action to remove the encroachments on the walkway. “Some vendors even occupy the seating arrangements for visitors along the walkway to sell their products. Some vendors have even set up temporary shops on the walkway to protect their products from rains.,” said Johnson M, who visits the Marine Drive frequently with his family.

Activists in Kochi say a separate space should be allotted for the street vendors at the Marine Drive. “Kuldeep Singh, who had designed the Marine Drive, strictly prohibits street vendors in the area. But, we cannot completely prohibit street vendors from the city as they are also working hard for a small daily income. Also, people visiting the Marine Drive expect some variety products and foods from street vendors. Hence, a separate space should be allotted for street vendors and other commercial activities,” said S Gopakumar, president of the Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG).

Meanwhile, GCDA Chairman V Saleem said they would not take action against street vendors in the area as a case filed by the vendors has been still pending before the High Court. “We will soon implement the beautification project of the Marine Drive. However, we cannot take action against the street vendors till the High Court passes an order on the plea,” he said.