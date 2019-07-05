Local politicians crippled Attappadi tribal project, Centre tells HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Government on Thursday submitted before the Kerala High Court that the implementation of the Attappadi Comprehensive Tribal and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Development project formulated by Union Ministry of Rural Development is facing severe resistance from local politicians in Attappady.

The Centre made the submission in response to a petition filed by the Attappadi Adivasi Action Council. The Centre pointed out the project was approved in the financial year 2014-15 with an overall grant allocation of Rs 52.12 crore over seven years. The Ministry approved the project in the backdrop of the high infant mortality rate.

The project did not have a smooth functioning because of the Kudumbashree Mission’s reluctance to fund disbursements. The local politicians had opposed the project design which had focused on the organisation of tribal women and disbursement of funds through their institutions.

The project manager had demanded that there should be an integration of the project with panchayats and community development society (CDS) and areas development society (ADS ). In fact, they were dominated by settlers who would grab the benefits of the project. The representation of the tribal community in CDS and ADS was minimal. The women and leaders of the Schedule Tribes had met the CM and complained that the project was being destroyed.