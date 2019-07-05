Police on wild chase as e-banking frauds thrive

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite repeated alerts by bank authorities and police about online frauds, still many in Kochi, including well-educated people, are falling prey to fraudsters. The Cyber Police Station, which opened last month, has initiated a probe into 46 cases and more than 20 of these cases are related to online banking fraud. To make the public aware, the Kochi Cyber Police Station authorities are planning to open a Twitter account and a Facebook page to share security tips to be adopted in the cyberspace.

According to Kochi Cyber Police Station Circle Inspector Abhilash M J, the station has launched an inquiry into serious cyber-related crimes. “At present, 20 per cent of the crimes reported in police stations are IT related. The station concerned itself carries out a probe into these. Only serious complaints of online frauds, child pornography and cyber terrorism are handed over to the Cyber Police Station for investigation,” he said.

Explaining the modus operandi, the officer said the perpetrators apply a multi-layered model after swindling money from the bank accounts. “They transfer the money to two or three wallet or online accounts. In the final stage, they withdraw the money from ATMs located in other states.”

The CCTV camera footage from ATMs is usually stored only for 15 days, hence it should be obtained before this. Even when the visuals are received, they may be blurred or in a pitiable resolution because of which the person could not be traced. In such cases, further investigation is difficult, said officers.

Normally, the Cyber Police Station does not entertain complaints directly from the public. The Cyber Police Station in Kochi has jurisdiction to probe cyber crimes in Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kochi city and Ernakulam Rural police limits. Of the 46 cases being handled by the police station now, 26 were reported from outside Ernakulam district.

While an officer in the rank of Circle Inspector heads the station, there are 17 officers. The officers have received special training in cyber case investigation before their appointment while some officers are posted at the station from the cyber cells functioning in other districts. Cases of missing mobile phones and mobile phone abuse are being handled by the City Police’s Cyber Crime Cell.