Bevco outlet gutted, total loss put at Rs 1 crore

KOCHI: A major fire broke out at the Kerala State Beverages outlet at Thathappilly near North Paravur on Friday. It was around 9.15 am, that autorickshaw driver Rajeev V G saw smoke billowing out from the building.

“I could see smoke and flames from the first floor, and alerted the fire station and the KSEB office,” said Rajeev. The preliminary inquiry revealed the fire was triggered by a diesel generator installed on the first floor. The total loss was pegged at Rs 1 crore.

“We are waiting for the report from the Department of Electrical Inspectorate,” said Ciril Joseph, Assistant Sub Inspector, North Paravur.