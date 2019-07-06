Brand Rahul – What went wrong?

Home Cities Kochi

Establishing points of parity and points of difference with other competing products in the market are at the heart of business positioning.

By Irfan Habeeb
KOCHI: Politics and business are in many ways alike. In business, it is a chase for consumers whereas, in politics, it is a race for voters. Image and perceptions play a vital role whenever a voter or a consumer has to make a choice.

Points of parity - Who am I Establishing points of parity and points of difference with other competing products in the market are at the heart of business positioning. Point of parity is the process of convincing the consumer that all the basic attributes, benefits and functions of the company’s product are similar to that of its competitors within an industry. The point of parity should get established in the consumer’s mind for the brand to be recognised as a legitimate worthwhile competitor within a ‘product category’.

For example, Frooti has to prove that it has all the sufficient elements that make it eligible to be considered as a true valid member of the non- cola soft drink product category.All hell broke loose when Rahul Gandhi made his first foray into politics.  An orchestrated campaign was unleashed to totally discredit his eligibility. He was portrayed as an inexperienced chap with elitist pretensions who cannot comprehend the intricacies of a diverse country like India.

An age-old business trick was out in play; to kill the brand at the entry level itself. It was all an attempt to deny a platform and prevent him from proving his efficiency to fit in the ‘product category level’ of a national leader.

 The terrain looked very slippery with the results of 2014 Parliamentary elections and his political career was hung in balance. In the days followed, after learning the subtle nuances of Indian politics, he underwent a massive turnaround on a personal level- a seismic shift in terms of content, package and delivery. And the result? The Congress party rode to power in three crucial Hindi heartland states.

By 2019, he topped the chart for the post for Prime ministership with the victories in state elections. And he accumulated the “Points of Parity” essentials needed to be considered for the status and stature for a national leader.Points of Differences – What is special about me.

A point of difference is what makes the brand different from other competing brands. And the differences should be something your customer would also value.Here, the brand Rahul failed miserably. He failed to put the spotlight on the point of differences. India’s glaring issues did not find adequate space and time in the entire election campaign.  

Rahul and his party also failed to highlight the unprecedented press conference of four senior-most Supreme Court judges warning of serious threat to democracy of the country. The whole episode was left to pass without any slightest damage to the government.On the other hand, Balakot strike came in handy for Narendra Modi. National security was his unique selling proposition and the tough leader plank was not one Rahul could in any way match. And it resulted in an epic win in the elections for the current ruling dispensation.

Overcoming the brand crisis
Rahul Gandhi has come a long way in politics. He has demonstrated that he can deliver and lead from the front in all the recent state elections. Instead of hiding away, it is time to own up the mess and respond with more responsibility and sensitivity. There are enough issues on the table to turn the tide and churn a new narrative. The political vibrancy of the country is so dynamic and fluid that a single incident can alter the entire political landscape.  To quote  British Prime Minister Harold Wilson, “A week is a long time in politics.”

Brand irrelevance
Making a brand irrelevant incurs lethal damage on it. That is, to push the brand to the state of a ‘Nokia’ brand where it does not even come up in mind while deciding to buy one. The sulking Rahul Gandhi after the election debacle makes the opponent’s task to drive him irrelevant easier.

The author is a visiting faculty at The B School International, Kottkkal, Kerala. (The views expressed here are his own)

