Chief of Naval Staff visits Kochi Naval Base

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Karambir Singh arrived in Kochi on a two-day visit on Friday.

Chief of Naval Staff being presented the Guard of Honour on his arrival at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi on Friday

KOCHI: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Karambir Singh arrived in Kochi on a two-day visit on Friday. The Admiral, who arrived at naval air station INS Garuda by an IAF aircraft at 11 am was received by Southern Naval Command (SNC) Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief  Vice Admiral A K Chawla.

Singh was briefed about the activities of SNC, after which he visited various training schools and other facilities here. He also interacted with the defence civilians of SNC, which was followed by an address to all officers in the evening.

On Saturday, the Admiral will visit INS Dronacharya at Fort Kochi. He will review various environmental and welfare initiatives taken up by INS Venduruthy. He will depart in the evening. This is Admiral Karambir Singh’s maiden visit to Southern Naval Command after taking over as Navy chief on May 31.

