Despite ban during rush hours, tippers continue rash rides  

Also, many heavy vehicles are seen flouting norms regarding the weight of the load too. 

Published: 06th July 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Representative picture

By  Swathi E
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite being banned from taking to roads during peak hours, tipper lorries and heavy vehicles are a common sight during rush hours in the suburbs, including Piravom, Paravoor and Seaport-Airport Road. The reckless driving of these vehicles is posing a threat to commuters, especially school-going children.  As per the orders of the district administration, vehicles with heavy loads are restricted between 9 am and 10 am and from 4 pm to 5 pm. However, the respective civic body can decide the hours depending on the school timing. 

“Classes here start at 9.45 am and end at 3.45 pm. The restricted  hours for heavy vehicles in our area are between 8.30 am and 10 am and 3 pm to 5 pm. But, these norms just exist on paper. Trucks and lorries ply as per the driver's convenience,” said the principal of St Joseph High School, Piravom. The staff and parents are worried as accidents involving tipper lorries have occurred here. Recently, a woman was killed in an accident here. 

Also, many heavy vehicles are seen flouting norms regarding the weight of the load too. 
"Most of the tippers are from the quarries. So, the load will be mainly boulders and soil," he added. 
Piravom Municipal councillor Reeja Shaju said the issue has already been bought to the notice of the Police. "Strict action will be taken against violators.

The issue has been discussed in the municipality committee. We have taken action based on the meeting. A complaint has been given and the traffic police have assured us the problem will be solved soon," said Reeja Shaju, councillor, Piravom town.

Seaport-Airport road
Though the ban exists along the Seaport-Airport Road too, violations are rampant here. "There was an accident last week too. Heavy vehicles ply without any restrictions," said Santhosh, a shopkeeper.
An official with the Motor Vehicle Department said action will be taken on complaints. "Fine is levied for violation of permits. Some areas are not in our limits, though," said the official.

