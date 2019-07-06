Kochi Metro ‘blanked out’ in Budget

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) had submitted the revised Detailed Project Report(DPR) for Kochi Metro’s extension to Infopark via Kakkanad over a year ago, the proposal did not find mention in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.

The Centre had in February 2018 given in-principle nod for the 11.2 km extension. However, the Public Investment Board’s (PIB) crucial nod for the Metro’s extension is still awaited. Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget, said around 657 km of the Metro Rail network has become operational in the country and another 210 km will be made operational in 2019.

However, Kochi was conspicuously missing from the Finance Minister’s speech. Sitharaman announced budgetary allocation of Rs 65,837 crore for the Railways’ sector, with the focus on the development of Metro Rail infrastructure. Despite this, no specific allocation has been made for any Metro project.

As per the DPR submitted by KMRL, the proposed expansion of Kochi Metro will have a total of 10 stations.