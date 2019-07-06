Savour the culinary specialities from Punjab

Swetha Kadiyala By

KOCHI: Until July 14, Four Points by Sheraton's all-day dining restaurant, The Eatery will be decked in vibrant colours reminiscent of a dhaba. Replete with miniature trucks painted in poppy tinctures, waiters wearing pathani suits and foot-tapping songs from the Sikh heartland blaring in the background, the hotel is hosting a Punjabi food festival called The Dhaba Connection.

The spread is limited but Executive chef Saurabh Singh and his team have taken particular care in curating each dish. Every item is sure to give the diners ample taste of the rich cuisine of Punjab.

The starters are an assortment of various tikkis and kebabs, of which bhutte ke tikki, a melt-in-the-mouth sweet corn cutlet is ideal to begin a very satisfying gastronomic journey. Then there is the tandoori chicken, and the one at the festival is a smoky soft chicken kebab grilled to perfection. The charred essence unravels with each bite into the meat and you wonder how the chef managed to surprise you with this all-too-familiar starter.

As you pack your plate with the first helping and choose a table, you will be served the welcome drink in a clay cup which no prizes for guessing what it is: A thick, creamy lassi. It is ever so slightly sweet and sprinkled with the goodness of turmeric and saffron. Nothing screams the robust, bold relish of Punjabi cuisine like sarsoon da saag and makki di roti. To say that Punjabis would steal for this combination would not be an overstatement but at most food festivals it's a rarity.

The fact that chef Saurabh and his team managed to include the saag on the menu during the off-season and more than a thousand kilometres from where it is grown is in itself a remarkable feat. And at the festival, the dish has been rightfully given centre stage. A separate counter dishing out the tangy sour saag with a hearty makki di roti is what food dreams are made of.

At the main course station, vegetarian dishes outnumber the non-vegetarian ones. "It is not hard to find well made non-vegetarian food in Kerala but the real challenge lies in curating a rewarding vegetarian spread. We have taken special care in sourcing our spices and designing recipes so that diners don't feel they have had a better version elsewhere," says chef Saurabh.

Sample the Amritsari chole, an aromatic chickpea curry infused with cilantro and herbs with tandoori roti served piping hot to the table. Or order the Amritsari kulcha, the uber authentic Punjabi bread which once broken reveals a generous stuffing of mashed potatoes garnished with coriander seeds. The kulcha goes particularly well with butter chicken which is not offputtingly sweet as has become the norm at most food joints. Chef Saurabh says that a genuine version of butter chicken is zestfully spicy and never sweet.

"The butter chicken you will taste is spicy and chatpata, this is the original taste of the dish found in the bylanes of Ludhiana or Jalandhar," the chef adds. You can wrap up the meal by parking yourself at the dessert counter and struggling to decide what to choose from an array of kulfis, ladoos, gulab janum and other traditional sweets. The tille wali kulfi made with rabri is a winner. The cloud-like phrini, rice powder slow cooked in milk is perfect for someone looking for a light finish.

