Home Cities Kochi

Sketching passionate hues

Suma George’s ‘Myriad Hues’ delivers up to its name.

Published: 06th July 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Suma George’s ‘Myriad Hues’ delivers up to its name. Vivid and intense tones in acrylic pour - her technique, is a bedazzling spectacle. Fluid paint is the protagonist of Suma’s exhibition held at the Durbar Art Gallery which will be on till Tuesday. As per her bio, she uses fluid paint as it ‘gives her the ease to compound the complexities of life she’s faced with everyday’. One glance at her work, and it makes sense. Suma’s works have been featured on the cover page of a New Zealand newsletter, nevertheless, this is her first exhibition. She had started off with watercolour medium when she was younger, progressing to acrylic over the years. 

Albeit acrylic pour is rather unheard of. “I had registered with a Facebook group called Artfreaks Global. The platform comprised artists who dabbled in acrylic pour and introduced me to it. I found a lot of freedom in this art. Also, these paintings can’t ever be remade; this hooked me,” says Suma, an English teacher at The Choice School. 

Acrylic pour consists of colours being poured as rings or poured directly onto a canvas, or through mediums such as a cup or syringe. Accordingly, the shapes form, and more often than not, the artist is clueless as to what form would befall the canvas. But then, how does the artist find a theme in the work? “Most of the time I have my own perspectives about the art after it forms. The viewer will also have another one. The entire picture forms only after the work dries,” she says. 

Acrylic pour isn’t alone. Her art also imbibes elements such as shells; a scene inspired by Varkala, and quilling paper as she indulges in craft too. “Fluid art is a stress reliever. The fluidity attracted me to the style. Also, the technique isn’t popular here,” she adds. Though mostly abstract, a few paintings contain realism. Pointing to one wherein the subject dissolves into her surroundings, Suma says, “I have fibromyalgia, a condition where one has to endure constant pain throughout the body.

The picture is a representation of the condition,” she says, resoluteness in her eyes. The collection of 49 paintings is a result of two-three years. When asked which are her favourites, she points to a collection of three, all acrylic pour. Why? “Because I had some control over the work,” she says. Wait, so does she want to control or not, considering the technique. “Both,” she quips.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp