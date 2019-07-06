Home Cities Kochi

Synod asks two priests to assist Cardinal

Instructions have been given to the archdiocese Vicar-General and the Chancellor on administration and other issues

KOCHI: The first permanent Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church after the reinstatement of Cardinal Mar George Alencherry as the administrative Archbishop of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese held here on Friday, made archdiocese Vicar-General Fr Jose Puthiyedath and Chancellor Fr Jose Pollayil next in command, and asked them to look into the administration and other issues of the archdiocese.

The Synod session, convened at the headquarters of the Church, St Thomas Mount, Kakkanad, which began at 3 pm, evaluated the present situation prevailing in the Church. Sources said instructions have been given to Fr Puthiyedath and Chancellor Fr Pollayil to look into administration and other issues of the archdiocese.

There was no official communique from the Church on the proceedings of the Synod. “The Cardinal will remain as the primary head of the administration and these two priests will be next in command on behalf of the head of the archdiocese. The exact directions and instructions given to them by the synod are unknown,” said a priest belonging to the archdiocese.

Bishop Joseph Kallarangat attended the permanent synod in place of former apostolic administrator Bishop Jacob Manathodath, who could not attend the meeting as he is in Rome. The permanent synod consists of its president, Cardinal Mar Alencherry, Mar Andrews Thazhath, Mar Mathew Moolakkatt, Bishop Manathodath and Mar George Njaralakkat.

Meanwhile, laity organisation ‘Save Syro Malabar Forum’ submitted two letters for the consideration of the permanent synod. “The letters demanded that the Church implement the inter-diocese transfer of priests so that priests will not stay in one diocese and unite to rebel as happened in the case of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese,” said Kennedy Karimbinkalayil, convenor of the forum.

Without official communique

Church feud: Govt is trying to generate consensus

T’Puram: The state government is waiting to see whether the dispute between Orthodox and Jacobite factions can be resolved through consensus, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Making clear that the SC verdict would be implemented, he said the government has taken steps to implement it in spirit. “The government has made an attempt to bring a consensus between the two factions. A Cabinet sub committee was also formed. Many discussions were held. Everybody wants the issue to be resolved through consensus. The attempt was to see whether this could be done,” he pointed out.

For amicable solution

The Jacobite Syrian Church head reiterated the Jacobite Church only opts for a path of discussion. He said the Jacobite faction will fully cooperate with the cabinet sub-committee.

