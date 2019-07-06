Vendors fear bearing the brunt of public's callousness

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Plastic menace has a problem for Fort Kochi. With a firm resolve to regain the lost charm of scenic heritage-cum-beach zone that is choking with plastic waste, the district administration has started imposing a fine upto Rs 2,000 on those found to be littering the area. Even as the vendors welcome the decision, they are apprehensive about the feasibility of the system. They fear that they may be put in he dock for no fault of theirs.

According to vendors, they might have to bear the brunt of public strewing plastic cups and bottles near their shops.“The premises can be kept clean only with the help of the public and tourists,” said Firoz, a vendor. He said people buy food items from us and throw away the cover and wrapper. “We collect and deposit them in the trash bin but that is not always possible. This new rule, in such circumstances, can land us in trouble. We will be held responsible for the irresponsible act of visitors.”

Apparently, the local administration and the merchants feel this could be resolved by installing CCTV cameras.“If waste bins are properly placed, people won't litter public places. The former Collector had plans of installing CCTV in the area. We will surely discuss this with the new Collector and take steps accordingly,” said Fort Kochi councillor Shiny Mathew.



Inspection from Monday

As per the rule, vendors and shopkeepers have to shell out Rs 2,000, while the public have to pay Rs 1,000 if found littering in public place. Norms stipulate all vendors have to keep and collect bio-degradable and non-biodegradable waste in separate bins.

The RDO has asked the vendors to place separate bins in front of their shops. The deadline, however, ended two days ago, and many shopkeepers are quite ignorant of the matter. So when the Health Department officers will begin the inspection from Monday, many vendors are likely to be caught on the wrong foot.

“The vendors can segregate the waste in bins and Kudumbashree workers will collect them. This can stop people from dumping waste, especially plastic in public places,” the councillor said.

But, authorities say the rule has undoubtedly started to make the desired result in a short span.

The plastic use and waste generation have come down drastically. Unfortunately, no one has been penalised so far.

Shortage of fuel

According to the Corporation, the removal of waste piles on roadsides was disrupted owing to lack of vehicles. "Due to shortage of diesel, initially we didn't have enough vehicles to collect waste. We have 21 employees from the District Tourism Promotion Council and Heritage Conservation Society to clean the beach daily,” the councillor said.