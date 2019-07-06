Home Cities Kochi

Water Metro promises cycle ride through West Kochi

KMRL is  planning to introduce a  cycle-sharing system as part  of the project 

Published: 06th July 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Picture courtesy KMRL

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: A thrilling ride through the iconic streets of West Kochi. As fascinating as the idea sounds to both domestic and international tourists, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) authorities are planning to introduce a cycle-sharing system as part of the Water Metro project. 

Though KMRL introduced the same as part Kochi Metro Project, the poor response from the public resulted in cycles rusting in the racks set up near the stations. Learning from the experience, the KMRL is planning to launch an awareness campaign to attract more people towards Non-Motorised Transport (NMT).  The project will be a continuation of the public-bike sharing programme that KMRL is planning to launch in association with the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd. Under the public-bike sharing programme, 1,000 bicycles will be introduced in association with Hero Cycles.

“The plan is to link the service with Water Metro. The bicycles will be available at the specially-designed racks near the boat jetties, once the Water Metro project is launched. The passengers can hire the cycles from the joints. We are at present working on other details, including the hourly rate. The agency is also looking into the possibilities of providing it as an add-on service which they can pay through the Kochi 1 card,” said KMRL sources.

Fort Kochi and Mattancherry are two favourite tourism spots in West Kochi, preferred by international tourists. “Under the Water Metro project, the frequency of ferry services to West Kochi area will be increased. This will attract more tourists to these locations. Usually, they prefer site seeing on cheaper modes. Bicycles are not only cheaper but also help KMRL in achieving its goal of promoting NMTs.

With the help of bicycles, tourists can explore the interiors,” added the source. Last year, KMRL has launched a bicycle sharing programme for Kochi Metro. Under the programme, bicycles were kept at major locations in the City like Menaka Jn, Vivekananda Road, Ernakulam North Railway station and Kaloor. “The cycle sharing programme will be re-launched as an attractive package, which we are working on,” added the sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Kochi KMRL Water Metro
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp