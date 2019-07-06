Water Metro promises cycle ride through West Kochi

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A thrilling ride through the iconic streets of West Kochi. As fascinating as the idea sounds to both domestic and international tourists, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) authorities are planning to introduce a cycle-sharing system as part of the Water Metro project.

Though KMRL introduced the same as part Kochi Metro Project, the poor response from the public resulted in cycles rusting in the racks set up near the stations. Learning from the experience, the KMRL is planning to launch an awareness campaign to attract more people towards Non-Motorised Transport (NMT). The project will be a continuation of the public-bike sharing programme that KMRL is planning to launch in association with the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd. Under the public-bike sharing programme, 1,000 bicycles will be introduced in association with Hero Cycles.

“The plan is to link the service with Water Metro. The bicycles will be available at the specially-designed racks near the boat jetties, once the Water Metro project is launched. The passengers can hire the cycles from the joints. We are at present working on other details, including the hourly rate. The agency is also looking into the possibilities of providing it as an add-on service which they can pay through the Kochi 1 card,” said KMRL sources.

Fort Kochi and Mattancherry are two favourite tourism spots in West Kochi, preferred by international tourists. “Under the Water Metro project, the frequency of ferry services to West Kochi area will be increased. This will attract more tourists to these locations. Usually, they prefer site seeing on cheaper modes. Bicycles are not only cheaper but also help KMRL in achieving its goal of promoting NMTs.

With the help of bicycles, tourists can explore the interiors,” added the source. Last year, KMRL has launched a bicycle sharing programme for Kochi Metro. Under the programme, bicycles were kept at major locations in the City like Menaka Jn, Vivekananda Road, Ernakulam North Railway station and Kaloor. “The cycle sharing programme will be re-launched as an attractive package, which we are working on,” added the sources.