A workshop to destress women

Soon, the discussion veered towards the situation of women, how nowadays they go through high-stress situations.

By Shevlin Sebastian
Express News Service

KOCHI: On a recent evening, artist Radha Gomati along with her friends Shaji Appukuttan, and web designer Thomas Augusti of Sparcs studio were sitting around, having cups of tea and brainstorming about a meaningful event with which to inaugurate a creativity group they had founded named Eka Rasa -- ‘Art for all for art’.

Soon, the discussion veered towards the situation of women, how nowadays they go through high-stress situations. “That’s because they are playing multiple roles,” says Radha. “At home, they are wife, mother, sister, daughter and neighbour. In the office, they have various official responsibilities.” The trio realised that women have not found a way to de-stress. “What makes it difficult is that many of them live in isolation, cut off from vibrant relationships and creative avenues,” says Radha.

The artist had recently attended a couple of theatre workshops. “What I discovered was that the body is an amazing instrument,” says Radha. “And when you stretch and use it, you feel calmer. The body has a lot of memory that is embedded in it. And all these sensations and feelings are released when we go through a process where we exert our physical selves.”

Soon, the idea came up to hold a destressing workshop for women. “This workshop, therefore, is not for theatre aficionados only,” says Radha. “It is for teachers, doctors, counsellors, students, researchers homemakers and managers, just any woman who thinks it’s important to be in touch with the inner self.” To ensure there is a collective synergy, only a small intimate group of women from diverse backgrounds will be invited to take part in a peaceful, pristine natural setting.   

This natural setting is a homestay in North Paravur and the workshop, called ‘Unleash-release-ease -- a soul scrub therapy for women’ will be held on Saturday and Sunday. It will be conducted by theatre exponent Sruthy Karthika, who is currently working with healing and therapy for the aggrieved. Radha says, “Those who wish to participate can carry comfortable clothes for free body movements.” The fee is R2750 (all inclusive including delicious home-cooked food by local women). For details, contact 8281185859.

