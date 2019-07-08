‘Kakkanad Green Corridor’ surveys trees

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of people have come together with a single agenda to save trees in the city. Known as ‘Kakkanad Green Corridor’, they have launched a detailed survey of the city’s green spots to save trees from being axed for various infrastructure projects.

They have already launched the survey at 17 acres at Kakkanad near NGO Quarters where hundreds of trees are likely to be cut for a major project.

“As many as 1,200 trees were felled for Kochi Metro Rail project in the city. If felling of trees continues unabated, it will have a major impact on the environment,” said C M Joy, an active group member who was also former registrar of Forest Research Institute.

“We have launched the survey to identify trees and create an inventory to sensitise people about the need to protect them. Its first phase was completed in June and the second phase is on,” he said.