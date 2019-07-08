Residents in dire straits as stormwater floods houses in Tripunithura

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Imagine a situation where you are living in knee-deep water all the time. Residents of a housing colony at Edampaadam Paandiparambu Road near Kannankulangara in Tripunithura have been living in a similar condition for the past six months. Now, their plight has worsened during the monsoon.

Most of the houses there are flooded because of overflowing stormwater drains. They are also facing the threat of a contagious disease outbreak as the drains are breeding grounds of mosquitoes. According to residents, their houses became flooded when builders of an apartment complex blocked a canal flowing through their premises.

“The canal, which drains into the Vembanad Lake, is already quite narrow. Encroachment has resulted in the canal narrowing to the size of a drain in many areas. It passes through the property where the apartment complex is situated. However, they blocked its flow and diverted the water to nearby properties. So now, stormwater floods our houses,” said Raju, a resident.

When it rains heavily, there is waist-deep water in our houses, he said. “There are children and old people here. We are unable to park our vehicles here and it is extremely difficult to transport sick people to hospital,” said Ajayan, another resident.

Ward councillor Seena Suresh said the situation of residents is bad.

“If we can offer a connection to the main drain through the property nearby, the issue can be solved. However, the two families staying there are not willing to cooperate. We put forth the idea of constructing a drain covered with slabs through their property, but they are against it,” she said.