TNIE organises ‘Positive Parenting’ session for students

Seema Lal, co-founder of ‘Together We Can’ speaking at an awareness session on ‘Positive Parenting’ organised by The New Indian Express at National School in Perumbavoor. School principal Thasneem A and PTA president Nasser KM are also seen | ARUN ANGELA

KOCHI: An awareness session on “Positive Parenting” was organised by ‘The New Indian Express’ at National School, Perumbavoor. 

The session conducted by Together We Can co-founder Seema Lal stressed the importance of parenting in the current era.

The session highlighted a few key points that include prioritise parenting and emotional quotient. It pointed out the methods to be adopted by parents to communicate with their wards.
“Rules are necessary and it’s for safety. Rules can be brought in via healthy routines at home.  

‘No’ is not a bad word. Most often the way in which a ‘No’ is communicated to a child seems like a ‘Never!’ Make sure we explain the reason and also say sometimes a Not Now will suffice,” said Seema Lal.

“Parenting takes time and effort. Else technology will take over as it’s addictive. A strong partnership between school and home can set most things right and there will be no need for any outside professional help,” she said.
The session was attended by school principal Thasneem A and PTA president Nasser K M.

