9 more depts to be under online clearance system: EP Jayarajan

The Minister has also reaffirmed the government’s support to ensure security is provided for industries.

Published: 09th July 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Industries Minister EP Jayarajan said services of nine more state departments will be made available through the online single window clearance mechanism ensuring business transactions are made faster. He was addressing participants at the industrial adalat held in the city. Presently, only 14 departments have been brought under the facility. According to him, the system is aimed at aiding budding entrepreneurs.

“The difficulty faced by entrepreneurs to receive approval for their business even after visiting several offices will be brought down. Under this system, approval for industrial licenses will be received faster and the applicant will receive it in a month’s time. If any department fails to provide approvals on time, it will be held answerable,” he said.

The Minister has also reaffirmed the government’s support to ensure security is provided for industries. “The government does not aim at shutting down industries. Instead, in the near future, security will be ensured through initiatives like a one-time settlement of debts incurred by entrepreneurs,” he said.

