Abdu murder case: Accused arrested after 12 years

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an accused in the sensational Abdu murder case who was hiding in Qatar for the past several years. The arrested is EA Sihar, 35, of SN Puram, Kodungalloor. The incident related to the case occurred on December 14, 2006, when Abdu, a native of Eriyad near Kodungallur, was by some unidentified persons while returning home on his bicycle near KVHS school ground around 8.15 pm.

He succumbed to the head injury at a hospital the next day. The Kerala Police and Crime Branch which investigated the case could not nab the culprits and in 2016, the CBI took over the probe following a directive from the Kerala High Court.

The probe team from the CBI’s Special Crime Branch (SCB), Thiruvananthapuram, found that Abdu, who was into money lending and real estate business, had a quarrel with Muhammad alias City Muhammad of Manappad. Following the enmity, Muhammad and his friends attacked Abdu, which led to his death.

In November 2017, the CBI team arrested Muhammad and his friend Abdul Karim of Punnilath in connection with the case. “The duo later revealed about the involvement of Sihar in the case. Sihar had accompanied them during the attack. However, Sihar went to Qatar in 2008 and never returned. A non-bailable arrest warrant and an Interpol Blue Corner notice were issued against him. But he could not be traced,” an officer said.

“But the High Court directed him to appear before the CBI team for interrogation. As per the directive, Sihar arrived at our office in Thiruvananthapuram last week. After the interrogation, we recorded his arrest on Thursday,” an officer said. Later, the CBI filed a petition before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court seeking custody of the accused. The court on Monday sent him in CBI custody for six days.