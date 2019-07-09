An abandoned waiting shed gets a makeover

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even an abandoned waiting shed can be turned into a hub of knowledge. The Vaduthala unit of Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham (PuKaSa) has just proved that. Awaiting shed that was abandoned following a change in the bus route is now T S Murali Memorial Open Library which functions from 8.30 pm to 1 pm every Sunday. According to K R Muralidharan, secretary of PuKaSa Vaduthala unit, the library started with 100 books donated by PuKaSa a few months ago. "Since it is not a bustling area, there is no point in running the library everyday. We have to give time for people to read books. Today, we have around 650 books, donated by residents,” he adds.

The library doesn't charge membership or lending fees from the people. Muralidharan says it is all based on trust. “A member can keep the book for two weeks. Most of them return it on time. Though were delays, none of them ever failed to return it," he adds. Named after T S Murali, an office-bearer of Bank Employees Federation of India, the library has turned popular among residents.

There is a good turnout every week. "A woman and her grandchild are regular visitors every Sunday. The majority of the members make it a point to visit every week. A lot of them donate books too," said Muralidharan.

Besides, the library also conducts quiz competitions, review writing and discussions. "We will put up a question every week which will be related to a certain work. Whoever answers that question will be gifted a book. Discussions are conducted every fourth Sunday of the month. It will be based on a work and a person will be allotted 40 minutes to talk," he says. His efforts for the library will definitely be paid off. "Despite the emergence of all the gadgets, people are still passionate about reading," he adds. They have more plans to expand the library by adding more books.