An artsy life

It was a Mickey Mouse cartoon that first inspired Aswathy S to take up the colour pencil and sketch away.

Published: 09th July 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 06:53 AM

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a Mickey Mouse cartoon that first inspired Aswathy S to take up the colour pencil and sketch away. That was when she was just a kid. Once Aswathy hit 15, she started getting seriously involved in art. It was glass painting that got her hooked onto art. Over time, she changed mediums, experimenting with acrylic, thread art, refurbished clay. And now, it is bottle art that she has taken to. 

A techie who works in Techversant InfoTech in Technopark, art is her outlet for not only expressing her creative skill but also one where she finds the much-needed solace and connect with herself. “Indulging in art offers me a much-needed break. It is more of a passion than just a hobby. I love experimenting with new mediums and that is how I got into thread art and now bottle art has caught my fancy,” says Aswathy.

For Aswathy who plunged into the world of art by learning the basics by herself, it is all about experimentations and exploring new mediums. “I learned art from the feedback I got for my work. Since there was no formal training it was mostly by trial and error that I honed my skill,” she says.

Apart from the usual mediums such as acrylic and watercolour, she creates a bevy of artworks from refurbished clay. It is often a word or music that inspires Aswathy to create. “I try to build upon that and bring it onto the canvas,” she says. 

Aswathy feels that art can help connect with people and inspire them. For instance, Aswathy started pursuing bottle art out of her desire to do her bit to alter the use and throw culture. “I was thinking of doing my bit of turning the refuse into an artifact and prevent the trash from building up. Instead of leading a highly consumerist life, there is a lot we can do to reduce trash.

Now all the bottles I work on are transformed into showpieces,” she says. Having taken to bottle art only recently, Aswathy is now on a bottle collection spree. “I am now collecting bottles. I hope that my bottle art will inspire more people to take it up and reduce the trash build up,” she adds.

